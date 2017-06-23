FAS to ensure smooth transition after Tampines chairman's resignation

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) council has declared in no uncertain terms that it did not leak information of Krishna Ramachandra's intention to step down as chairman of S.League side Tampines Rovers.

Instead, it is working with the 45-year-old lawyer to work out the terms of his departure from the club.

"You can't stop someone from wanting to step down and resign," said FAS vice-president Edwin Tong yesterday.

"But what we can do is ensure that the club that he leaves behind is sound financially, it has got proper structures, and it is not disrupted by reason of the resignation.

"You can be sure that the council did not leak this information (Krishna's resignation letter), as has been suggested."

"It is not our intention and in fact we have written back to Krishna, and he has responded," added Tong, also a lawyer.

"It is not in our interest to have confidential info... to be leaked."

Krishna confirmed on Wednesday that he will be stepping down as chairman of the Stags "in the coming weeks" because the "high demands" of his professional career as a lawyer have overtaken his "ability to keep volunteering at the level of intensity that is needed to fulfil the role of chairman".

TNP had earlier reported that Tampines had taken up a $756,000 interest-free loan from "credit line" sponsors, Taiwanese tech company Nogle, and will start repayment of $21,000 per month only next year.

Krishna has also sought legal representation over a separate loan of $190,000 from former sponsor Komoco Motors.

He is disputing the veracity of the loan after Komoco Motors, under former Tampines chairman Teo Hock Seng, has demanded repayment.

These loans are an issue for the FAS council who want the club to be handed debt-free to the new management.

"That's something that we will look into as we discuss the matter with (Krishna) and the club," said Tong.

"All financial issues that the current management is overseeing will be left satisfactory when they step down, that is part of the equation as well."

And while Tong is not setting a timeline to sort out these issues to facilitate Krishna's departure, the approach of both parties leaves him optimistic that it will be sooner rather than later.

"Krishna was away until early (yesterday) morning, and has already been in touch," said Tong.

"Both sides have shown a desire to want this to be sorted out."