FAS to hold new series of football talks

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) yesterday announced a new series of football talks, aimed at giving members of the football fraternity a chance to present ideas on how to develop local football.

Dubbed "Ideas for Change", its first session will be held on Thursday at the National Youth Sports Institute at the Sports Hub.

Spearheaded by Bernard Tan, vice-president on FAS' provisional council, the talks will be modelled after TED Talks, where selected guests will speak for 10 minutes each on a topic of their choice.

"We are always inspired by the passion and dedication of the local football fraternity," said Tan.

"Ideas for Change seeks to channel the energy into an invigorating session where we all can learn from one another to change the way we look at football.

"I believe all of us have the common goal to advance local football, and this series of talks will be an ideal platform for us to reach out to fellow professionals in the field and work to achieve it together."

Nine speakers have been pencilled in for Thursday's session.

They include sports medicine specialist Dr Swarup Mukherjee, principal for Sport Singapore's ActiveSG Football Academy Aleksandar Duric and Krishna Ramachandra, chairman of S.League club Tampines Rovers.

They will be covering topics ranging from playing football for better growth and health, to inculcating a sporting culture in Singapore.

The FAS said that attendance to the talks are by invitation only. - SAZALI ABDUL AZIZ