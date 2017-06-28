FAS still considering legal action against Suresh

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) is considering legal action against Suresh Nair, who continues to stand by his articles that the FAS had leaked to the media Tampines Rovers chairman Krishna Ramachandra's resignation note.

This is despite Suresh responding to the FAS by its deadline of noon yesterday.

The freelance writer had attributed his claims to "an S.League club vice-chairman", "another FAS club official" and "close friends".

Krishna's resignation note was sent to FAS president Lim Kia Tong, deputy president Bernard Tan and Sport Singapore chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin.

Suresh, 62, was subsequently served a cease-and-desist letter by the FAS on Saturday for the two articles he wrote on Krishna's resignation last week.

The letter, signed by FAS general secretary Winston Lee on behalf of the executive committee, demanded Suresh publish an "unreserved apology" to the FAS for his "unsubstantiated... slanderous and malicious" claims in the articles.

Suresh was also asked to confirm in writing if the unnamed sources were "true... or simply fictitious" by noon yesterday. The former journalist, referee and FAS committee member told The New Paper via e-mail that he responded to the FAS at 1.25am yesterday.

An FAS spokesman said: "We have noted Mr Nair's response and will make a comment after due consideration."