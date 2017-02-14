FAS VP proposes coalition team for new leadership

“We don’t want to see a council with unanimous views. A coalition can see a consensus of views, and give a semblance of stability.” — Bernard Tan (above)

The winds of change are gathering pace at the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

The governing body of local football is set for its first democratic election, and the fraternity is abuzz with hope for a change it believes can uplift the sport here.

But Bernard Tan, the vice-president of the FAS provisional council, believes these swirling winds could, if the fraternity is not careful, have the opposite effect.

Authorities here have already spoken about their hope for a new FAS leadership that includes members from various factions, and Tan agrees.

In a broad-ranging interview with The New Paper, Tan spoke in his personal capacity, and called for maturity and unity as the sport braces for change.

Said Tan: "An election means more accountability to the electorate, when previously, as the council was appointed, it was directly responsible to the appointing body. Now if we don't manage this transition well, we could see sectoral interests come to the fore, at the expense of the larger national interest"

He pointed to two major changes.

Behaviour of leadership will be geared more towards the electorate, but that needs to be balanced with accountability to the government from whom the FAS receives funding.

Secondly, opposing manifestos may have a destabilising effect with the sport's direction changing every four years.

Tan's solution is a coalition team built from various parties that could stand for office.

TNP understands that in addition to the incumbents, there are two other teams that are being put together for the election.

"We don't want to see a council with unanimous views. A coalition can see a consensus of views, and give a semblance of stability," said Tan.

"In the end, even if the party loses, participation of that party should not be shut off for the next four years (of the leadership's term of office). I would propose that we take the commitment to co-opt them into standing committees."

But Tan acknowledges that victory in the election is not a given, and there is a real possibility that the incumbents could be voted out of office.

"If the community feels that we don't have the ideas to take the sport forward, I'll accept it," said Tan who revealed that the current FAS leadership has yet to decide who and if they will run.

But he called for a gentlemanly battle.

"There must be pure intentions and decorum. Above all, there must be a commitment to not divide the football community," said Tan, who emphasised the importance of this matter.

He asserted that the FAS alone cannot help lift the sport here, with every single stakeholder critical to the development of football.

"In football, it's not just what the FAS does. It takes a country to lift the sport. And that's where it becomes difficult," said Tan.

He spoke of several examples including the need for spaces where the sport can be played - and the need for government agencies to come on board to assist - and for volunteers to aid in getting more children to play football.

SUCCESSES

While he acknowledges that the FAS could have done better in certain aspects, there have also been successes, especially in terms of engaging schools, and modifying school competitions.

"The FAS needs to make a case for what resources we require, and what back-up we need.

"In football, we lack resources, but still want to get the best," he said, explaining why unity is vital to help the sport move forward.

And he called for the electorate - the FAS' 46 affiliates - to think through their decision at the ballot box.

"It could go all wrong, or right: it really depends on the maturity of the electorate. And I hope we can be mature," said Tan. "After all, we owe it to the citizens of Singapore because football is the No. 1 sport here."