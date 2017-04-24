Five S.League clubs sign up for JSSL 7s

The Centre of Excellence teams from five S.League clubs - Home United, Tampines Rovers, Hougang United, Warriors FC and Geylang International - will take part in the Junior Soccer School and League (JSSL) Singapore International 7s from Saturday to next Monday.

A total of 260 teams from 14 countries have signed up for the seven-a-side youth football tournament held at venues such as the Padang, Turf City, HQ The Arena, UWC East and Stamford American International School.

There are seven age-groups in the boys' category and three in the girls' category.

A new Under-16 tournament - the Professional Academies 7s - has been added to the 2017 edition, featuring players from Fulham, Perth Glory, Sporting Lisbon, Bangkok United, Penang FA and a Singapore team from JSSL FC.

Former England and Liverpool striker Emile Heskey is the event's guest of honour.