Five-star  Stags seal ACL play-off spot

BRUNEI DPMM TAMPINES ROVERS 0 5 (Shahdan Sulaiman 21, Hazwan Hamzah 36-og, Khairul Amri 45, 66, Ivan Dzoni 80)

Tampines Rovers sealed a runners-up finish in this season's Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League following a thumping 5-0 win over Brunei DPMM in Bandar Seri Begawan last night.

This means the Stags will be Singapore's representatives in next year's Asian Champions League play-offs.

Tampines will play the preliminary round of play-offs in January, against the domestic champions of Indonesia, the Philippines or Myanmar.

Only Myanmar's domestic champions have been crowned, after Shan United lifted the Myanmar National League title last week.

Tampines took the lead at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in the 21st minute, when Shahdan Sulaiman coolly finished from inside the box after being set up by Japanese winger Ryutaro Megumi.

OWN GOAL

DPMM defender Hazwan Hamzah then deflected Hafiz Abu Sujad's shot into his own net to make it 2-0 to the Stags, before Megumi notched his second assist of the night by setting up Khairul Amri just before half-time.

Amri extended Tampines' lead in the 66th minute, when he finished off Shannon Stephen's right-wing cross.

National team ace Amri then turned provider, crossing for substitute Ivan Dzoni to complete the rout in the 80th minute.

Tampines will entertain third-placed Home United at Our Tampines Hub in their final S.League game of the season on Nov 18.