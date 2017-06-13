All teams were given glow-in-the-dark accessories during the tournament.

It was football with a twist at the inaugural Harmony Ball in the Dark at the Kovan Sports Centre on Sunday.

Organised by the Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society, in partnership with the National Youth Council Singapore, the event kicked off the 14th edition of the Inter Racial Inter Religious Harmony Nite campaign.

A series of activities will be held over this month and next, with the aim of bringing Singaporeans together.

The organisers said that Sunday's event was the first "glow in the dark" tournament whereby all teams were given glow-in-the-dark accessories, and must have players from at least three races.

As it was held during Ramadan, all players broke fast together with their Muslim friends with traditional red dates and milk tea, fostering further understanding of the different cultures.

There was also a minute's silence for the victims of the Manchester and London Bridge attacks.

La Plata Jrs emerged champions out of the 20 teams that competed, with GST and 5Tattico coming in second and third respectively.

The event was attended by guest of honour, MP for MacPherson SMC Tin Pei Ling.