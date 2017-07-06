Former Lions coach takes charge of Young Lions

The development of young local players is something close to the heart of Vincent Subramaniam.

Former national coach Vincent Subramaniam has been appointed Garena Young Lions coach until the end of this season. He will also be assistant coach of the national Under-22s who will play at next month's SEA Games.

The 62-year-old Singaporean said: "When I learned about the opportunity to help coach the GYL for the rest of the season, and also assist Richard Tardy for the SEA Games, I knew I had to apply for the role.

"While I have been very happy as an AFC Elite coaching instructor the past few years, being able to serve my country and help in the development of the GYL players was something close to my heart."

Subramaniam was the Lions ringmaster from Nov 1998 to Nov 2000.

During this tenure, he oversaw 23 games with a record of 11 wins, three draws and nine defeats.

However, the national team failed to win a medal at the 1999 SEA Games - while the football competition was still a senior tournament - as they lost to Indonesia on penalties in the bronze-medal play-off.

They also finished empty-handed at the 2000 Tiger Cup, where they lost 1-0 to both Vietnam and Malaysia and were eliminated at the group stage.

Subramaniam, who led Warriors FC, then known as Singapore Armed Forces FC, to S.League titles in 1997 and 1998, was last involved in the local league as Home United coach in 2007.

National youth teams coach Tardy is pleased and optimistic about Subramaniam's appointment.

The 66-year-old Frenchman said: "I am familiar with Vincent, because he has conducted coaching courses in Singapore.

"I am very happy to have somebody like Vincent, with his wealth of experience across Asia, helping me as the Under-22s enter the final phase of preparations for the AFC U-23 qualifiers and SEA Games.

"I am sure he will continue the same philosophy with the GYL that we have been applying, to help the young players progress and hopefully make it to the national team eventually."