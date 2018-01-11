Fuad Ramli aims to make a name for himself

Fuad Ramli (above) is unfazed by comparisons with his brother, national winger Faris.

Among the youngsters set to play in this season's youth-centric S.League is Geylang International's Fuad Ramli, who wants to make a mark for himself.

The 24-year-old midfielder, a younger brother of national winger Faris Ramli, had been with the club's Prime League team from 2013 to 2015, making his S.League debut in 2014.

After enlisting for national service in 2016, he turned out for Singapore Armed Forces Sports Association in the amateur National Football League.

This year, he is aiming to establish his professional career after completing NS next month.

Fuad's entrance into professional football has resulted in comparisons with his 26-year-old brother, who has joined Malaysian Super League side PKNS FC this season, but Fuad insists that he is unfazed by it.

"That's normal, but it doesn't affect me," he told The New Paper. "I'm proud of him, but I'm a different kind of player."

Fuad aims to establish himself in the S.League and eventually follow in the footsteps of his brother.

Said Fuad: "He's been doing great in his football journey. He should be an inspiration not just for me, but for others too.

"Playing overseas is every player's dream, but the priority for me now is to get back to the league and prove myself to the team."

Eagles coach Noor Ali believes Fuad has the potential to succeed and even represent Singapore one day.

Noor Ali said: "This boy has something that most players don't have because he can be a very good playmaker.

"I know people are comparing him with his brother but he has his own style of play. I believe he can contribute to the team.

"He has that talent that has not been polished, something we can work on and make him somebody in two or three years' time."