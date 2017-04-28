Future of Singapore football in their hands
Meet the 44 affiliates who will vote at the first FAS election tomorrow
S.LEAGUE CLUBS
ALBIREX NIIGATA
Key personnel: Daisuke Korenaga (chairman)
BALESTIER KHALSA
Key personnel: S. Thavaneson (chairman)
GEYLANG INTERNATIONAL
Key personnel: Ben Teng (chairman)
HOME UNITED
Key personnel: Winston Wong (chairman), Azrulnizam Shah (chiefexecutive/general manager)
HOUGANG UNITED
Key personnel: Bill Ng (chairman)
TAMPINES ROVERS
Key personnel: Krishna Ramachandra (chairman)
WARRIORS FC
Key personnel: Philip Lam (chairman),Paul Poh (general manager)
S.LEAGUE SIT-OUT CLUBS
GOMBAK UNITED
Key personnel: John Yap (chairman)
TANJONG PAGAR UNITED
Key personnel: Edward Liu (chairman)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE CLUBS
ADMIRALTY FC
Key personnel: Donahue Francis Martel (chairman)
BALESTIER UNITED RC
Key personnel: S. Thavaneson (chairman)
BISHAN BARX
Key personnel: Hardi Jarni (team manager)
EUNOS CRESCENT
Key personnel: Darwin Jalil (team manager)
GFA SPORTING WESTLAKE
Key personnel: Zairi Ahmari (team manager)
KATONG FC
Key personnel: Andy Tan (chairman)
POLICE SPORTS ASSOCIATION
Key personnel: Tan Chye Hee
SAF SPORTS ASSOCIATION
Key personnel: Mervyn Tan (chairman)
SIGLAP COMMUNITY SPORTS CLUB
Key personnel: Chiang Chee Ee (chairman)
SINGAPORE CRICKET CLUB
Key personnel: Mohan J Bhojwani (president)
TIONG BAHRU FC
Key personnel: Bill Ng (chairman)
YISHUN SENTEK MARINERS
Key personnel: Yakob Hashim (coach)
ADMIRALTY CSC
Key personnel: Rizal Rasudin (chairman)
GFA VICTORIA FC
Key personnel: Harman Ali (chairman)
GYMKHANA FC
Key personnel: Kumar Appavoo (vice-chairman)
JUNGFRAU PUNGGOL
Key personnel: Salman Abdullah (owner)
KAKI BUKIT SPORTS CLUB
Key personnel: Zaki Ma'arof (chairman)
KEMBANGAN UNITED
Key personnel: Albert Ng (chairman)
SINGAPORE KHALSA ASSOCIATION
Key personnel: Charanjit Singh (president)
SOUTH AVENUE SPORTS CLUB
Key personnel:Shahri Rahim (president)
STARLIGHT SOCCERITIES
Key personnel: Arriola BuenaventuraAlphonsus (chairman)
TAMPINES CHANGKAT CSC
Key personnel: Tony Leong (chairman)
WARWICK KNIGHTS
Key personnel: Nazuwan Samad (founder)
OTHERS
ACADEMY JUNIOR FOOTBALL CLUB
(Private academy)Key personnel: Joe Keiser (principal)
ARION FOOTBALL ACADEMY
(Women's Premier League club)Key personnel: Yeong Sheau Shyan (spokesman)
NTUC CLUB
(NTUC's leisure and entertainment arm)
Key personnel: Yeo Khee Leng (chief executive officer)
REPUBLIC POLYTECHNIC
Key personnel: Yeo Li Pheow(chairman/principal/CEO)
SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT
SERVICES FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Key personnel: Lian Kim Fatt (honorary secretary)
SINGAPORE HOTEL ASSOCIATION
(Inter-Hotel Soccer League organisers)
Key personnel: Margaret Heng (executive director)
SINGAPORE RECREATION CLUB
Key personnel: Sarbjit Singh (president)
SINGAPORE XIN HUA SPORTS CLUB
(Former Singapore Chinese FC)
Key personnel: Gan Cheng Song (president)
SINGTEL RECREATION CLUB
Key personnel: Tong Kok Yeo (Head),Edmund Siow (Football convenor)
ST. MICHAEL'S SOCCER ASSOCIATION
(An initiative of the St Joseph's Institution Old Boys' Association)
Key personnel: Not available
WINCHESTER ISLA
(Amateur women's team) Key personnel:
Mohd Saad (team manager)
WOODLANDS WELLINGTON FC
(Playing in Island Wide League)
Key personnel: Gary Tan (chairman)