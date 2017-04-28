Singapore Football

Future of Singapore football in their hands

Future of Singapore football in their hands
The FAS Council members voted in tomorrow will chart the future of football in Singapore for the next four years. ST FILE PHOTO

Meet the 44 affiliates who will vote at the first FAS election tomorrow

Apr 28, 2017 06:00 am

S.LEAGUE CLUBS

ALBIREX NIIGATA

Key personnel: Daisuke Korenaga (chairman)

BALESTIER KHALSA

Key personnel: S. Thavaneson (chairman)

GEYLANG INTERNATIONAL

Key personnel: Ben Teng (chairman)

Support for Team LKT gathers pace
Singapore Football

Support for Team LKT gathers pace

HOME UNITED

Key personnel: Winston Wong (chairman), Azrulnizam Shah (chiefexecutive/general manager)

HOUGANG UNITED

Key personnel: Bill Ng (chairman)

TAMPINES ROVERS

Key personnel: Krishna Ramachandra (chairman)

WARRIORS FC

Key personnel: Philip Lam (chairman),Paul Poh (general manager)

S.LEAGUE  SIT-OUT CLUBS

GOMBAK UNITED

Key personnel: John Yap (chairman)

TANJONG PAGAR UNITED

Key personnel: Edward Liu (chairman)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE CLUBS

ADMIRALTY FC

Key personnel: Donahue Francis Martel (chairman)

BALESTIER UNITED RC

Key personnel: S. Thavaneson (chairman)

BISHAN BARX

Key personnel: Hardi Jarni (team manager)

EUNOS CRESCENT

Key personnel: Darwin Jalil (team manager)

GFA SPORTING WESTLAKE

Key personnel: Zairi Ahmari (team manager)

KATONG FC

Key personnel: Andy Tan (chairman)

POLICE SPORTS ASSOCIATION

Key personnel: Tan Chye Hee

SAF SPORTS ASSOCIATION

Key personnel: Mervyn Tan (chairman)

SIGLAP COMMUNITY SPORTS CLUB

Key personnel: Chiang Chee Ee (chairman)

SINGAPORE CRICKET CLUB

Key personnel: Mohan J Bhojwani (president)

TIONG BAHRU FC

Key personnel: Bill Ng (chairman)

YISHUN SENTEK MARINERS

Key personnel: Yakob Hashim (coach)

ADMIRALTY CSC

Key personnel: Rizal Rasudin (chairman)

GFA VICTORIA FC

Key personnel: Harman Ali (chairman)

GYMKHANA FC

Key personnel: Kumar Appavoo (vice-chairman)

JUNGFRAU PUNGGOL

Key personnel: Salman Abdullah (owner)

KAKI BUKIT SPORTS CLUB

Key personnel: Zaki Ma'arof (chairman)

KEMBANGAN UNITED

Key personnel: Albert Ng (chairman)

SINGAPORE KHALSA ASSOCIATION

Key personnel: Charanjit Singh (president)

SOUTH AVENUE SPORTS CLUB

Key personnel:Shahri Rahim (president)

STARLIGHT SOCCERITIES

Key personnel: Arriola BuenaventuraAlphonsus (chairman)

TAMPINES CHANGKAT CSC

Key personnel: Tony Leong (chairman)

WARWICK KNIGHTS

Key personnel: Nazuwan Samad (founder)

OTHERS

ACADEMY JUNIOR FOOTBALL CLUB

(Private academy)Key personnel: Joe Keiser (principal)

 ARION FOOTBALL ACADEMY

(Women's Premier League club)Key personnel: Yeong Sheau Shyan (spokesman)

NTUC CLUB

(NTUC's leisure and entertainment arm)

Key personnel: Yeo Khee Leng (chief executive officer)

REPUBLIC POLYTECHNIC

Key personnel: Yeo Li Pheow(chairman/principal/CEO)

SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT

SERVICES FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Key personnel: Lian Kim Fatt (honorary secretary)

SINGAPORE HOTEL ASSOCIATION

(Inter-Hotel Soccer League organisers)

Key personnel: Margaret Heng (executive director)

SINGAPORE RECREATION CLUB

Key personnel: Sarbjit Singh (president)

SINGAPORE XIN HUA SPORTS CLUB

(Former Singapore Chinese FC)

Key personnel: Gan Cheng Song (president)

SINGTEL RECREATION CLUB

Key personnel: Tong Kok Yeo (Head),Edmund Siow (Football convenor)

ST. MICHAEL'S SOCCER ASSOCIATION

(An initiative of the St Joseph's Institution Old Boys' Association)

Key personnel: Not available

WINCHESTER ISLA

(Amateur women's team) Key personnel:

Mohd Saad (team manager)

WOODLANDS WELLINGTON FC

(Playing in Island Wide League)

Key personnel: Gary Tan (chairman)

electionSingaporeFAS