Geylang coach hails solid defensive display

GEYLANG INT'L BRUNEI DPMM 2 0

Geylang International silenced Brunei DPMM's twin towers, Rafael Ramazotti and Billy Mehmet, and came away 2-0 winners in a Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League match yesterday.

Shafiq Ghani's close-range strike in the 13th minute and Victor Coto's penalty after the break sealed a third win of the season for the Eagles.

Geylang coach Hasrin Jailani was delighted with his side's defensive display.

He said: "Defensively, we did really well. We had the game under control for most of the game."

DPMM had chances to get back into the match, but spurned them.

DPMM coach Steve Kean felt that his side have become somewhat predictable and this certainly looked the case last night as Geylang pulled out all the stops to thwart the danger posed by Ramazotti and Mehmet.

The former Blackburn Rovers manager said: "It's obvious that everybody is afraid of them and they always get doubled-up.

"We are too reliant on them... It's back home and back to hard work."

Geylang face Home and Albirex Niigata in their next two matches, but Hasrin was feeling confident and said: "We will rise to the occasion."