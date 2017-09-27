Global Cebu, Hougang eye history

SEMI-FINAL, 1ST LEG GLOBAL CEBU FC HOUGANG UNITED

Global Cebu FC head coach Akbar Nawas has said that his team are fully prepared for tonight's clash with Hougang United, as they bid to become the first Philippine club to reach the RHB Singapore Cup final.

However, he warned his charges to be ready for a "tough and tight game" in what will be the first leg of their semi-final tie at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The former Tampines Rovers coach said: "How the match will pan out is beyond me, but one thing is for sure. We are prepared to play them."

Speaking to The New Paper at the Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday, Akbar highlighted patience as the key to puncturing the Cheetahs' defence.

He is well aware that Hougang are motivated to win their first piece of silverware in the S.League club's history.

During Hougang's last outing - a 2-1 loss to Brunei DPMM in a league game - coach Philippe Aw rested nine players to keep his team fresh for tonight's encounter.

"It is a game of four halves, and we are aware that Hougang will be going all out because they are looking to capture silverware and book their ticket to the Asian Football Confederation Cup," said the 41-year-old Akbar, who held the reins at Tampines for half a term during the 2016 S.League season.

"But, knowing that, we are going to attack them. Hougang have not been leaking goals lately, so we will have to be patient during the game and eventually break them down when we go on the attack."

But, Global's focus won't be solely trained on Hougang's defence.

Akbar has also singled out attacking midfielder Fumiya Kogure as the dangerman his players have to keep a tight leash on. The Japanese has scored seven goals in the league, three in The New Paper League Cup and two in the Singapore Cup.

Akbar said: "We have seen him (and kept track) of him for a while now. He is a quality player, but we will leave it as that."