Great Eastern extends S.League deal to end of next year

Great Eastern (GE) has extended its co-title sponsorship of the S.League till the end of next year, the league announced yesterday.

Food and beverage company Yeo's is the other co-title sponsor of Singapore's only professional sports competition.

GE's extension will see its association with the S.League hit the decade mark next year.

"We believe this sponsorship extension is a solid testament of our stakeholders' faith in what we are doing, and in the upward trajectory of Singapore football," said Lim Kia Tong, president of the Football Association's Provisional Council, in a release yesterday.

COMMUNITY SHIELD

The league also announced yesterday that the Great Eastern Community Shield match between Albirex Niigata and Tampines Rovers will take place at the National Stadium on Feb 26.

The game will also serve as a league tie, and marks the first time an S.League match will be played at the new 55,000-seater stadium.

"We look forward to partnering S.League to bring football closer to the community and we are excited that this year's Great Eastern Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the 2017 season, will be held at the iconic National Stadium for the first time," said Great Eastern Holdings Group CEO Khor Hock Seng.

Tickets for the match are priced at $4 (excluding $1 booking fee) and will go on sale from 9am today via www.sportshubtix.com, and from 10am via the Sports Hub Box Office, SingPost outlets and the Sports Hub hotline (3158 7888). - LIM SAY HENG