Great Eastern set to renew deal

The S.League looks set to receive a massive financial boost merely days into the new year.

The New Paper understands that Great Eastern, the co-title sponsor for the S.League, is close to agreeing a fresh deal to support Singapore's professional football league.

The life insurance group's previous deal had ended with the conclusion of the 2016 S.League season last October.

A Great Eastern spokesman told The New Paper: "Great Eastern has been supporting the S.League for the past eight years.

"We are in the midst of discussions and hope to make an announcement soon."

Great Eastern first came on board as a title sponsor for the S.League in 2009, with a three-year deal reported to be worth about $1.8 million.

It renewed its sponsorship in 2012 for another two years with a $1m deal, and then exercised the option of a third year.

In 2015, it signed its most recent two-year contract valued at about $1 m.

As part of the agreement, Great Eastern is also the title sponsor of the Community Shield match - the curtain-raiser to the S.League season.

News that Great Eastern is keen to continue its partnership comes as a shot in the arm for S.League and local football.

Last November, four-time champions Singapore were knocked out of the AFF Suzuki Cup at the group stage for the second tournament in a row.

As a result, the Lions slipped three positions on Fifa's world ranking to 165, just six spots away from their all-time low.

S.League chief executive officer Lim Chin then announced on Tuesday that he will step down from his post on March 31 to pursue other opportunities.

But the league received a boost yesterday when Sport Singapore confirmed the Tote Board will continue its financial support of the S.League.