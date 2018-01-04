Hafiz joins S.League exodus, signs for JDT II

Singapore international Hafiz Sujad has joined the exodus of national players from the S.League, after signing with Malaysia Premier League side Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) II.

The 27-year-old is no stranger to Malaysian football, having played with the now-defunct LionsXII in the Malaysia Super League (MSL).

He also recently trialled with MSL outfit Melaka United alongside national teammates Faris Ramli and Shahdan Sulaiman. However, Melaka opted to sign only Shahdan.

At the beginning of last year, Hafiz made a move to Thai League 2 side Big Bang Chula United (BBCU). But his stint with the club was short-lived, as BBCU made a sudden decision to pull out of the league.

Hafiz, who can play as a left winger or wing-back, went on to spend the second half of his 2017 season with S.League runners-up Tampines Rovers, where he made 15 league appearances and scored four goals.

He did not respond to The New Paper's queries by press time.

Other players to ply their trade in Malaysia next season are Hariss Harun (JDT), Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang), Madhu Mohana (Negeri Sembilan) and Shahfiq Ghani, who has joined second-division team UKM.