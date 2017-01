National footballer Hafiz Abu Sujad (in pink) is all smiles after signing a one-year deal with Thai second division club Big Bang Chula United in Bangkok yesterday.

The 26-year-old left winger had impressed the BBCU coaches during a week-long trial last month. With him are (left to right) his agent Abdul Halim, Halim’s Thai associate Abbey Jitiwat Yaungket and club general manager Veerayooth Bodharamik.