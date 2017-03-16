Hanoi FC too good for Stags

Tampines Rovers fell 5-0 to Philippine side Ceres Negros in Group G of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup last week, and they carried on in the same vein of poor form last night.

The Stags fell 4-0 to Vietnam's Hanoi FC at the My Dinh Stadium.

A 16th-minute goal from Loris Arnaud set the hosts on their way and Nguyen Van Quyet doubled the lead in the 65th minute.

Tampines did carve out chances, but two late goals compounded their misery.

Do Hung Dung's 89th-minute goal was followed by a penalty deep into added time, converted by Hanoi captain Gonzalo Marronkle.

With five points, Hanoi share top spot in Group G with Ceres who managed only a 0-0 draw with Malaysian side Felda United in the night's other fixture.