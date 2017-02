Singapore's midfield general Hariss Harun bidding farewell to his wife, Madam Syahirah Mohamad, and baby at Changi Airport last night before flying off for his Spanish adventure. The 26-year-old Lion is joining third-tier CE L'Hospitalet in Group 3 of Segunda B on loan from parent club Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT).

