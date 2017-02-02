Hariss looking forward to flying Singapore flag in Spain

He will be the first Singaporean to make his way into Spanish football, and it is not a fact lost on Singapore international Hariss Harun.

His current employers, Malaysian Super League (MSL) side Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) revealed in December that they were looking to send the midfielder to Europe for a year, and earlier this afternoon, JDT announced that Hariss will leave on Sunday to join Spanish third tier side CE L'Hospitalet.

The 26-year-old will be rushing to get things together before his departure in three days, but he is already relishing the challenge.

"Honestly, I don't know much about the club, but playing in Europe has always been a target of mine, and I know I have to go there, adapt as fast as possible, and try to help the team," he told The New Paper.

"This is an opportunity for me, and I want to make the most of it. If I do perform well hopefully I will be able to help pave the way for Singapore footballers too.

"Having to settle in a new place and learn a new language is already hard, and we're not even talking about the football yet, but I have been a foreign player in a team before, and I know how hard I have to work," he said.

"And that is exactly what I plan to do at my new club."

Based in Catalonia, CE L'Hospitalet ply their trade in the Sedgunda Division B at the Feixa Llarga Stadium, which has a capacity of around 6,700.