Hariss returns to S.League with Home

He had been training with Spanish third-tier side CE L'Hospitalet, where he was on loan, for just over two weeks.

Now, national football team vice-captain Hariss Harun has had his Euro dream cut short.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who is contracted to Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), will return to Singapore to play for Home United, on loan, in the Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League.

The move was announced by both JDT and Home on their respective social media accounts last night.

The Malaysian club, however, said that Hariss will still return to Spain in June.

TAX LIABILITY

Said JDT sports director Alistair Edwards: "During the registration process, the Spanish club became aware that they weren't able to sign any further players until an existing tax liability is settled.

"This tax liability will be settled in time for Hariss to officially rejoin L'Hospitalet at the commencement of pre-season training in June."

However, TNP understands that the decision to bring Hariss back to Singapore was down to work permit issues, which prevented Hariss from being registered by L'Hospitalet in time for matches against Atletico Saguntino and Hercules CF.

Home will allow Hariss to leave in June to try to revive his move to L'Hospitalet, should JDT wish to send him to Spain again.

Said Edwards: "We at JDT would like to extend our gratitude to Home United for their professionalism and collaborative approach in ensuring that Hariss remains in an excellent environment for the betterment of the player, JDT, Home and the Singapore national team."

On their Facebook page, Home released a statement which read: "Home United welcomes Hariss and would like to extend our appreciation to Johor Darul Ta'zim FC for their collaborative plan to ensure that he maintains his currency and standard of football.

"The club will ensure that the Singapore national team, JDT and Home will benefit from Hariss' professionalism and technical abilities. As a club, we welcome a player of such immense value."

Hariss could not be reached for comment last night.

One of JDT's highest-paid players with a reported salary of US$30,000 (S$42,700) a month, Hariss has a two-year contract which expires at the end of this year.

The unexpected move to Home is the latest twist in Hariss' roller-coaster season.

In mid-December, as JDT were preparing for the new Malaysian Super League season, the club made a shock announcement that it would loan Hariss to a "Portuguese or Japanese club" for a year, after which he would return a "valuable asset for the club".

On Feb 2, JDT announced that L'Hospitalet would be Hariss' destination instead.

The player left for Spain only on Feb 22.

As a result, Hariss has not played a competitive game since Singapore lost 2-1 to Indonesia in the AFF Suzuki Cup last November.