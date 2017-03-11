Hariss vows to bounce back from Spanish heartbreak

His dream of playing professionally in Europe was dashed because of factors "beyond his control".

But national football team vice-captain Hariss Harun is not giving up hope of achieving that ambition one day.

The 26-year-old returned to Singapore on Thursday from Spain - where he had been training for two weeks with third-tier team CE L'Hospitalet - and yesterday officially completed his move to Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League side Home United, on loan from Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT).

At his unveiling at the Bishan Stadium, Hariss (right) admitted that he was disheartened by the collapse of his move to Catalonia-based club L'Hospitalet.

When The New Paper asked him how he felt, he said: "Naturally, I'm disappointed because things didn't work out there.

"But I can't let that disappointment get the better of me.

"I have to focus. I'm a professional player, and now I need to help Home and our national team.

"I need to be ready as soon as possible with games coming up... So I have to put the personal disappointment aside.

"I'm just looking forward to June now, and not let this weigh me down."

Hariss hopes that his move to L'Hospitalet can be ressurected in June.

When JDT announced Hariss' loan to Home on Thursday night, club sports director Alistair Edwards explained L'Hospitalet learnt that they were not able to sign players because of "an existing tax liability".

Edwards said: "This tax liability will be settled in time for Hariss to officially rejoin L'Hospitalet at the commencement of pre-season training in June."

Because of L'Hospitalet's inability to successfully apply for a work permit and register Hariss, JDT decided to look for options closer to home.

TNP understands the Malaysian club and Home were in touch as early as last weekend, and came to a swift agreement for Hariss to play in the S.League for at least the next three months.

However, he is not eligible for Home's AFC Cup group-stage matches, which means he will play no part in the Protectors' match against Vietnam's Than Quang Ninh at Jalan Besar Stadium on Tuesday.

Hariss will have to wait until April 1 to make his bow for Home, when they play Albirex Niigata at the Bishan Stadium in the S.League.

This also means he will head into Singapore's Asian Cup Group E qualifier against Bahrain on March 28 without a competitive match since the Lions' 2-1 defeat by Indonesia in the AFF Suzuki Cup last November.

FRIENDLY MATCH

The Lions have a friendly match against Afghanistan in Doha on March 23.

Indeed, Hariss is eager to dive back into competitive football.

"The worrying is out of the way for now, at least until June. Now, I can focus more on my football, training and playing games.

"Things didnt work out because of things that are beyond my control - things at management or even government level.

"I made the decision to come back to the S.League because I need to play games.

"There's nothing you can change about the situation... I believe JDT tried their best to put me there, and it's just unfortunate things turned out the way they did.

"I want to put all that behind me and I want to look forward and, hopefully in June, there will be something new."