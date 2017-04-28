Hasrin: Defence will be key to beating Home

Geylang international coach Hasrin Jailani says his team must keep a close watch on Home United striker Stipe Plazibat (above, in red), who tops the scoring chart with 10 goals this season.

They have already lost twice in six games this season while their opponents are unbeaten in five.

Fifth-placed Geylang International FC will start as the underdogs against fourth-placed Home United in their Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League match at Jalan Besar Stadium tonight, but they are not ruling out getting one over their long-time rivals.

After all, they are riding high on confidence after an impressive 2-0 win over 2015 S.League champions Brunei DPMM last Thursday.

The Eagles will face a tougher test against a free-scoring Home side who have found the net 15 times in five matches this season, but head coach Hasrin Jailani believes his team can stand up to the Protectors.

"We are meeting a team who are on form right now," Hasrin told The New Paper.

"The game plan is to take one game at a time and concentrate on getting a win.

"The whole team need to focus on our defensive organisation and we cannot give Home time on the ball.

When asked to single out Home's key man, the former Singapore international named three players - Stipe Plazibat, Faris Ramli and Khairul Nizam.

"Stipe is in good form and we cannot take our eyes off him," said Geylang's head coach.

Home's head coach Aidil Sharin told The New Paper after their training session at Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday that his team are not just reliant on the Croatian striker, who has a league-high tally of 10 goals.

He said: "The goal remains the same. The important thing is for the whole team to secure the three points."

Like his counterpart Hasrin, Aidil said that his team will have to defend as a unit if they want to beat the Eagles.

"We must be as tight as possible," Aidil said.

"The first line of defence starts from the top. The entire team need to close them down fast."