Hassan to meet Izwan in Thai League 2's opening round

Singapore goalkeepers Hassan Sunny and Izwan Mahbud will face each other in the opening round of the Thai League 2 (T2) on Feb 9, the Thai League has announced.

Hassan, 33, and Izwan, 27, have joined T2 clubs Army United and Nongbua Pitchaya respectively this season.

Both clubs will meet at the Thai Army Sports Stadium in Bangkok on Feb 9.

Hassan and Izwan are not the only Singaporean footballers in Thailand this season. Midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin and defender Baihakki Khaizan have signed for Thai League 1 clubs Chonburi FC and Muangthong United respectively.