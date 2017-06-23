Hassan Sunny reveals why he broods even after winning

Despite his achievements, Hassan Sunny still has many targets in his sights, including another overseas stint.

Russian-American novelist Vladimir Nabokov describes the goalkeeper as "the lone eagle, the man of mystery, the last defender".

English poet Simon Armitage wrote: "Goalkeepers are, by definition, weirdos and odd ones out: They put their faces where others put their studs.

"Their chosen function in a sport defined by its flow and energy is one of apparent inaction followed by occasional moments of joy-killing intervention."

Singapore and Home United custodian Hassan Sunny, one of the best the Republic has produced, understands exactly what they mean.

The Protectors may have beaten Global 5-4 on aggregate to reach the AFC Cup Asean zonal finals, and thumped Brunei DPMM 9-3 in a league match; his teammates celebrate with wild abandon, but Hassan would brood: "Could I have kept out those goals?"

Even clean sheets do not please him entirely.

His last one came four matches ago (six if you count the international matches, and he sat out the 2-1 win over the Garena Young Lions).

Hassan, 33, told The New Paper: "I always want to be better than the previous game.

"And so, I'm never happy, never satisfied."

Okay, he did feel happy at least once. An 11-year-old Hassan, then a central midfielder and captain of May Primary School, scored from the kick-off in the centre circle to equalise and help his team win 2-1.

An asthma attack while he was in Primary 6 saw him redeployed between the sticks, where he has made his mark.

In his cabinet are two AFF winners' medals with the national team from the 2005 and 2007 triumphs, a 2007 SEA Games bronze medal, an S.League title with Warriors FC in 2014, when he was also voted the S.League Player of the Year.

He then became the first Singaporean to play in the Thai Premier League when he signed for Army United in 2015. Last year, he was named the world's 18th-best goalkeeper by British newspaper The Telegraph.

UNHAPPY

But, as he puts it, he lives in the present, and he is unhappy to see his team in third place, eight points behind tonight's opponents and S.League leaders Albirex Niigata, albeit with a game in hand.

"They may be unbeaten, but they are definitely not unbeatable," he declared, as he aims to shut out the likes of 16-goal Tsubasa Sano and help Home become the first team to prevent the Japanese side from scoring this season.

"In our last encounter, we led 2-0 until just before half-time and really should have beaten them but ended with a 2-2 draw.

"We are still the only team to have taken points off them and, this time, we want to be the first to beat them and close the gap.

"I believe after the first round, the other teams will also know what to expect and are capable of beating them, too.

"But we are focused on what we have to do. We have a good squad and technical staff.

"The first-team players are on form and the youngsters have also shown they can come in and perform."

With leaders in each department - Hassan in goal, Irfan Fandi in defence, Hariss Harun in midfield and Stipe Plazibat in attack - Home certainly look like they have what it takes to topple Albirex.

And even then, Hassan's hunger for success remains insatiable, even as his fellow Class of '84 mates like Shahril Ishak and Baihakki Khaizan are preparing for life after football.

He revealed to TNP: "Becoming the first AFC Cup Asean zonal champions would mean a lot and, of course, we want to win the domestic competitions, too.

"I still hope to play top-division football overseas, and win a trophy with a foreign team, something I did not accomplish with Army United.

"It could be in the Malaysia or Thailand league if they have an Asean slot next season, and I also hope to achieve something with the national team.

"Dreams are achieved through hard work and that's what I'm focused on doing with Home United now."