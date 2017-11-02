Hazzuwan shines in unfamiliar striker's role

Balestier's Hazzuwan Halim (in red) has scored seven goals this season after being converted to a striker.

HOUGANG UTD BALESTIER KHALSA

Hazzuwan Halim may not be the tallest player on the field, but he has definitely stood out in his new position.

The Balestier Khalsa player, who was in the treatment room for the most of last season, has drawn eyes to his game this year.

Due to a lack of attacking options in his team, the 1.69m midfielder has often been deployed in the striker's role this season.

Despite that, Hazzuwan is thriving in his new role.

He said: "It's not easy to adapt to playing as a striker, but I've trained hard this season to improve in every game.

"Coach Marko (Kraljevic) really believes in me and he knows best, so on my part, I just do as he says."

Hazzuwan, who scored only one goal last season, has seven goals to his name in all competitions this year.

The 23-year-old attributes his breakthrough to getting more playing time, which has boosted his confidence.

Balestier coach Kraljevic is impressed by Hazzuwan's improvement in the past year, pointing to his ability to adapt in his new role.

Kraljevic said: "Hazzuwan has improved a lot and had a good start this year.

"He was playing wide before this, but ever since he played as striker, he's performed very well too."

Balestier, who will take on Hougang United at Hougang Stadium tonight, are looking to finish the season on a high.

They are three points shy of last season's tally and a win against Hougang will give them a better chance of finishing seventh in the nine-team league.

A win tonight will widen the gap between them and eighth-placed Brunei DPMM to five points .

The Bruneian side, however, will have two games in hand after Balestier play tonight.

Hazzuwan said: "Even though we have nothing to fight for, we will be playing for pride.

"We just have to be more confident on the ball, pass more and, most importantly, put the ball in the net."

Asked about his targets for next year, Hazzuwan said: "I'll work much harder for next season, and hopefully a better offer might come." - SHARIFAH MUNIRAH