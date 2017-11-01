Home in 4-0 rout of Young Lions

Home United returned to winning ways last night, with a 4-0 rout of Garena Young Lions at Bishan Stadium.

With the win, the Protectors closed the gap on second-placed Tampines Rovers to four points.

Adam Swandi gave Home the lead after he tucked the ball home in the 34th minute, before Faris Ramli bagged a second five minutes before half-time.

Capitalising on a defensive error, Irfan Fandi scored Home's third goal in the 74th minute. S.League top scorer Stipe Plazibat completed the rout in the 90th minute.