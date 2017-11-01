Home in 4-0 rout of Young Lions
Home United returned to winning ways last night, with a 4-0 rout of Garena Young Lions at Bishan Stadium.
With the win, the Protectors closed the gap on second-placed Tampines Rovers to four points.
Adam Swandi gave Home the lead after he tucked the ball home in the 34th minute, before Faris Ramli bagged a second five minutes before half-time.
Capitalising on a defensive error, Irfan Fandi scored Home's third goal in the 74th minute. S.League top scorer Stipe Plazibat completed the rout in the 90th minute.
Home's next match is against Geylang International at the same venue on Saturday. - SHARIFAH MUNIRAH