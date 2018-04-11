Singapore Football

Home aim for double over Shan

Sharifah Munirah
Apr 11, 2018 06:00 am

Home United will go a step closer to the AFC Cup Zonal semi-finals if they beat Myanmar's Shan United in a Group F clash at Jalan Besar Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

The Protectors had beaten Shan 1-0 in their away encounter in February.

But Home coach Aidil Sharin admitted that the victory was not a convincing one. He said: "The game could have changed if they had scored in the first half with their many chances.

"I hope we can get the same result against them with a better performance, and, most importantly, get the three points."

Meanwhile, Tampines Rovers lost 2-1 to Song Lam Nghe An in an AFC Cup Group H encounter in Vietnam last night, with Irfan Najeeb scoring for the Stags. - SHARIFAH MUNIRAH

Singapore Football

FAS should treat Lions' job with more respect

Singapore Football

Sharifah Munirah

