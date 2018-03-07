Home defeated in Cambodia

Home United lost 3-2 to Cambodian side Boeung Ket FC in an AFC Cup Group F match in Phnom Penh last night.

Home led through Song Ui Young's second-minute goal, but conceded three in the first half, before Faritz Hameed narrowed the deficit in the 67th minute.

The Protectors remain second in the group, three points behind Ceres Negros who beat Shan United 2-0.

In a Group H match at the Jalan Besar Stadium, Tampines Rovers snapped a two-game losing streak by drawing 0-0 with Johor Darul Ta'zim. They remain bottom of their group after three matches.