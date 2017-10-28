Home fail to close the gap to Stags
Home United might have to settle for third place in the Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League after last night's 2-1 defeat by Warriors FC at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium.
Warriors' Andrei Ciolacu opened the scoring in the 27th minute, before Home's M Anumanthan equalised in the 36th minute. However, two minutes later, Warriors responded with Suria Prakash scoring from a Baihakki Khaizan free-kick.
The result leaves Home four points behind second-placed Tampines Rovers, with three games left for both teams.
At the Jalan Besar Stadium last night, Geylang International breezed past Brunei DPMM, beating them 4-1.
In a game that saw DPMM coach Steve Kean sent off for using foul language on the sidelines, the Eagles had countless attempts at goal, with Shawal Anuar getting a brace, and Ricardo Sendra and Victor Coto scoring a goal apiece.
Azwan Ali's second-half volley home gave the Bruneian side a glimpse of hope, but not enough to rescue the game.- SHARIFAH MUNIRAH