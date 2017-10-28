Home fail to close the gap to Stags

Singapore Football

Sharifah Munirah
Oct 28, 2017

Home United might have to settle for third place in the Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League after last night's 2-1 defeat by Warriors FC at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium.

Warriors' Andrei Ciolacu opened the scoring in the 27th minute, before Home's M Anumanthan equalised in the 36th minute. However, two minutes later, Warriors responded with Suria Prakash scoring from a Baihakki Khaizan free-kick.

The result leaves Home four points behind second-placed Tampines Rovers, with three games left for both teams.

At the Jalan Besar Stadium last night, Geylang International breezed past Brunei DPMM, beating them 4-1.

In a game that saw DPMM coach Steve Kean sent off for using foul language on the sidelines, the Eagles had countless attempts at goal, with Shawal Anuar getting a brace, and Ricardo Sendra and Victor Coto scoring a goal apiece.

Azwan Ali's second-half volley home gave the Bruneian side a glimpse of hope, but not enough to rescue the game.- SHARIFAH MUNIRAH

 
Ryota Nakai (above) and his Albirex Niigata teammates will be crowned S.League champions, unless Tampines Rovers win their next three games and overhaul their current goal difference of 25.
Sharifah Munirah

