Home fighting to finish as best local side

S.League WARRIORS FC HOME UNITED

Only a miracle stands between Albirex Niigata and their second straight Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League title.

The real battle now seems to be the tussle for positions behind Albirex and all eyes will be on the Choa Chu Kang Stadium tonight when Warriors FC host Home United in the Uniformed Derby.

Home, in third place, still hold out hope of finishing as the best local side by leapfrogging Tampines Rovers, while the fifth-placed Warriors are challenging Geylang International and Hougang United for fourth spot.

Home coach Aidil Sharin, still reeling from his side's 2-0 surrender to Tampines on Monday, is determined to finish on a high.

He said: "We are a team who wants to win things and, if we can't, we want to be the best local team.

"Based on the current situation, the top two local teams will represent Singapore in (regional) AFC competitions next year - and that's Tampines and us, because Geylang and Warriors can't catch us anymore.

"We will do whatever we can to be the best local team."

Aidil blames a packed fixture schedule for the recent loss to the Stags and he is looking to set things straight.

Tonight's match will be Home's third in seven days.

"We are struggling with fatigue, but we have to believe that whoever comes in to play will be able to do the job. At this point, we just have to manage our recovery well," he said.

"We just have to do what we can against Warriors and I'm certain it won't be an easy game."

The Warriors will enter tonight's match on the back of a wretched spell that has seen them win just one out of their last eight league matches.

But coach Razif Onn is hoping to capitalise on the opponents' fatigue.

He said: "Home look a bit tired during that loss to Tampines and we want to take advantage of that.

"We want to get three points to beef up our fight for that fourth position. We've got three games to go and we want to finish in the best position possible at this point in time.

"We know that (Home's) attack is sharp when their players are on form: Stipe Plazibat is a top striker and Faris Ramli is very nippy behind him. We must take advantage of their situation now and go out and attack.

"We have nothing to lose, we will play an open game and go out there to get three points."

