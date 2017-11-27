Home finish third in Singapore Cup

An RHB Singapore Cup campaign that began promisingly ended in disappointment for Hougang United, who lost 1-0 to Home United in last night's third-place play-off at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Home's M. Anumanthan, a former Cheetah, laid on the pass for Amiruldin Asraf to poke in the winner at the near post in the 22nd minute.

Hougang could not trouble Home goalkeeper Rudy Khairullah and were left to wonder what could have been as Home claimed third spot and the $30,000 prize money.

The match had been rescheduled due to inclement weather on Saturday, when Albirex Niigata beat Global Cebu 3-1 on penalties in the final to bag the $100,000 champions' prize money. The final ended 2-2 after extra-time.

Hougang had seen off AFC Cup Asean champions Ceres 1-0 in the preliminary round before eliminating Cambodia's Nagaworld FC 8-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

In the semis, they lost 4-3 to Global on aggregate. - DAVID LEE