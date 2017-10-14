Home not giving up on league title

HOUGANG UNITED HOME UNITED

Despite being 13 points behind leaders Albirex Niigata, Home United coach Aidil Sharin is not giving up hope of winning the Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League title just yet.

Currently third in the league table, Home United are the team with the most realistic chance of catching up with Albirex.

They can narrow the gap to four points if they win their three games in hand.

Second-placed Tampines Rovers trail the White Swans by nine points, but have only one game in hand.

Aidil, whose team take on Hougang United in an S.League clash at Hougang Stadium tomorrow, believes they still have a shot at the title.

In a phone interview with The New Paper, he said: "As long as we can still fight for the title, we will.

"Of course, the boys were disappointed after the draw against Albirex in the league and the losses to them in the Singapore Cup semis, even though they played really well. But that's over.

"We need to get back up and be ready for our next game."

After losing both legs of their RHB Singapore Cup semi-final clash to Albirex, Home are eager to return to winning ways.

Asked if the Protectors are confident of a win, Aidil said: "We've won once and Hougang won once, too, so anything can happen."

Home will be boosted by the return of midfielder Christopher van Huizen and defender Sirina Camara from injuries.

Besides attempting to revive their league title hopes, they will also be attempting to cement a spot in next season's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

The two highest-placing local clubs - currently Tampines and Home - in the S.League this term will qualify for the competition.

Aidil's men are seven points ahead of fourth-placed Warriors FC, who have played two games more.

But the 40-year-old Home coach warned against complacency.

He said: "We'll need 19 points to be sure of a spot in the AFC Cup, but for now, we'll just keep doing our best.

"Anything is possible, so we're taking it one game at a time."