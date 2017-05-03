Home profit from Zaiful blunder
Balestier goalkeeper drops ball from corner, presenting the Protectors with their winner
|HOME UNITED
|BALESTIER KHALSA
|1
|0
|(Irfan Fandi 27)
Goalkeeping incidents dominated last night's Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League match between Home United and Balestier Khalsa at Bishan Stadium, where the Protectors laboured to a 1-0 home victory.
With Sirina Camara and Stipe Plazibat rested, Aidil Sharin's side lacked the cutting edge against an energetic Tigers team that had little finesse up front.
Home hardly had a shot on target until the 27th minute, when Tigers goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam gifted them with what turned out to be the winner.
DROP
The 30-year-old Balestier custodian leapt to collect Christopher van Huizen's corner, but dropped it for a grateful Irfan Fandi to tap home.
Aidil said: "I cannot say that we were lucky.
"Every second in the match and every loose ball counts, although I felt that we could have done better in terms of passing."
Balestier coach Marko Kraljevic was livid when midfielder Aung Kyaw Naing, who was put through on goal, fell in a challenge by an onrushing Home goalkeeper Hassan Sunny in the 55th minute.
Neither player was cautioned, as referee Muhd Taqi signalled for a goal-kick.
I cannot say that we were lucky...home coach aidil sharin
Said a calmer Kraljevic after the match: "That (incident) was crucial, it could have turned the game.
NO YELLOW
"I'm not sure what happened but, if Aung dived, then he should have got a yellow card.
"If Hassan had touched him, then it should have been a red card.
"But we struggled today... I can tell a grandfather's story, but we are missing a striker, someone special, with that extra bit (of quality)."