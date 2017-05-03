Home profit from Zaiful blunder

Home's Irfan Fandi (centre) tapping home the solitary goal after Balestier goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam (on the ground) had fumbled with a catch.

s.league HOME UNITED BALESTIER KHALSA 1 0 (Irfan Fandi 27)

Goalkeeping incidents dominated last night's Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League match between Home United and Balestier Khalsa at Bishan Stadium, where the Protectors laboured to a 1-0 home victory.

With Sirina Camara and Stipe Plazibat rested, Aidil Sharin's side lacked the cutting edge against an energetic Tigers team that had little finesse up front.

Home hardly had a shot on target until the 27th minute, when Tigers goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam gifted them with what turned out to be the winner.

The 30-year-old Balestier custodian leapt to collect Christopher van Huizen's corner, but dropped it for a grateful Irfan Fandi to tap home.

Aidil said: "I cannot say that we were lucky.

"Every second in the match and every loose ball counts, although I felt that we could have done better in terms of passing."

Balestier coach Marko Kraljevic was livid when midfielder Aung Kyaw Naing, who was put through on goal, fell in a challenge by an onrushing Home goalkeeper Hassan Sunny in the 55th minute.

Neither player was cautioned, as referee Muhd Taqi signalled for a goal-kick.

Said a calmer Kraljevic after the match: "That (incident) was crucial, it could have turned the game.

"I'm not sure what happened but, if Aung dived, then he should have got a yellow card.

"If Hassan had touched him, then it should have been a red card.

"But we struggled today... I can tell a grandfather's story, but we are missing a striker, someone special, with that extra bit (of quality)."