Home stages thrilling comeback in AFC Cup encounter

Home United's Song Ui Young (in red) drawing first blood despite the attention of Than Quang Ninh's Duong Van Khoa (left) and Geoffrey Kizito. TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

AFC CUP GROUP H HOME UNITED THAN QUANG NINH 3 2 (Song Ui Young 3, 84, Faris Ramli 58) (Patiyo Tambwe 32, Vu Minh Tuan 40)

They got off to a flying start before two defensive lapses saw them go 2-1 down at half-time.

But Home United showed plenty of fighting spirit in the second half to beat Vietnamese side Than Quang Ninh 3-2 in an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Group H match at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

The turning point came in the 76th minute when Vietnamese forward Mac Hong Quan was given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card.

Eight minutes later, Home's South Korean midfielder Song Ui Young smashed home a half-volley from the edge of the box to secure his team's first win in Group H and keep alive their hopes of making the Asean zone semi-finals.

Home coach Aidil Sharin said after the match: "We took the lead but, after that, we sat back and allowed the opponents to come back into the game. But the boys gave everything until the final whistle and they really worked their socks off."

Home seized the initiative from the first whistle, taking the lead as early as the third minute.

COOL FINISH

Croatian striker Stipe Plazibat chipped a ball into the box and a defensive mix-up by two Than Quang Ninh players allowed Song to go through and score with a cool finish.

The visitors regrouped and stunned the S.League side with two goals from striker Patiyo Tambwe and captain Vu Minh Tuan in eight minutes.

Home equalised in the 58th minute when forward Khairul Nizam sent a perfect cross for Faris Ramli to head home.

Then came the red card for Mac in the 76th minute, before Song sent the Home supporters into raptures with his goal six minutes from time.

"I'm really happy that the goals I scored helped my team to win," said Song.

With the win, Home are now second in Group H on three points, one behind Myanmar's Yadanarbon FC. Their next game is also against Than Quang Ninh in Hanoi on April 5, before ending their group-stage campaign with a home game against Yadanarbon on April 18.

"After this match, the boys will realise that we've got a chance in the AFC Cup now," said Aidil.