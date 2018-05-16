Home stun hosts to reach AFC Cup Asean zone final

Home United silenced the vociferous crowd at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta as they stormed into the AFC Cup Asean zone final after beating Persija Jakarta 3-1 in an exhilarating encounter last night.

The result put the Protectors through 6-3 on aggregate, after edging out the Indonesian side 3-2 in the first leg.

Home were gifted the lead in the sixth minute when Persija goalkeeper Ritzky Darmawan misjudged Fazli Ayob's cross, and Shahril Ishak pounced to head home the loose ball.

But Persija restored parity three minutes later through Marko Simic's powerful spot-kick, which was awarded after Abdil Qaiyyim's tackle on Novri Setiawan.

In the 12th minute, Home were awarded a penalty after Rezaldi Hehanusa wrestled Shahril to the ground in Persija's box.

Shahril's soft penalty was repelled by Ritzky, but the custodian could not keep it out of danger, giving Shahril an easy tap-in for Home to lead 2-1.

Persija continued to fashion a couple of chances but could not convert them.

They were then reduced to 10 men when Jaime, who nudged the goal-bound Song Ui Young, was shown his second yellow for the night.

Tempers started to flare and Persija's reserve goalkeeper Daryono was shown a red card.

Just before the break, Sirina Camara picked out Song with a cross which the midfielder nodded past Ritzky to put Home comfortably ahead. - KIMBERLY KWEK