Home sweating over players' availability ahead of crucial clash

Irfan Fandi (left) celebrating after scoring the opening goal for Home United in the Great-Eastern Hyundai S.League match against Warriors FC at the Jalan Besar Stadium on 25 July. Irfan suffered memory loss and was substituted half an hour into the game.

He had hoped for three points to take them top of the Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League table.

But, Home United coach Aidil Sharin saw his side manage only a 1-1 draw with Warriors FC at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Tuesday.

To make matters worse, he now finds himself sweating over the fitness of two key players ahead of Home's AFC Cup Asean final against Philippine side Ceres Negros next Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Hassan Sunny required 13 stitches to close up a nasty cut under his right eye, as a result of a collision with Warriors winger Jordan Webb.

Defender Irfan Fandi, who suffered memory loss and was substituted half an hour into the game, was still warded as of yesterday afternoon.

Said Aidil: "Hassan is out of training until (next Tuesday), when his injury will be reviewed again.

"As for Irfan, he cannot remember a single thing. He doesn't even remember he scored (in the 12th minute).

"We (the coaching staff and players on the bench) did not see anything, and he does not remember any collision.

"But I noticed all of a sudden he started walking (unnaturally) on the field, so I took him out and sent him to the hospital."

Aidil is also hoping to get the green light for M Anumanthan to play soon.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder joined Home during the mid-season transfer window from Hougang United, after enlisting for national service.

While he is registered in both the S.League and the AFC Cup, Anumanthan has not been cleared to play because of an old shoulder injury which has affected his Physical Employment Standards (PES) status.

Until the authorities give them the go-ahead, Home can't field their latest signing.

Last year, Anumanthan became the first Singaporean since Hariss Harun in 2010 to win the Young Player of the Year award.

He went on to become a surprise starter for Singapore at last December's AFF Suzuki Cup, where the Lions crashed out at the group stage.