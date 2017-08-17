Home through to Singapore Cup semi-final

Home United dominated yet again in a 3-1 win over Brunei DPMM in the second leg of their RHB Singapore Cup quarter-final at Bishan Stadium last night.

They had won the first leg by the same scoreline at Jalan Besar Stadium on Sunday, progressing to the last four with a 6-2 aggregate win.

Helmi Zambin gave DPMM the lead in the 48th minute but Faris Ramli equalised for Home in the 64th minute.

Forward Iqram Rifqi then slotted home a second goal four minutes from time, before defender Juma'at Jantan sealed the deal for the Protectors in the final minute.

With the win, Home are through to the semi-finals, where they will face S.League leaders Albirex Niigata.

Hougang United and Philippine outfit Global Cebu FC will meet in the other semi-final.