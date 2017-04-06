Singapore Football

Home United edge nine-goal thriller

Sazali Abdul Aziz
Sports Correspondent
Apr 06, 2017

S.League side Home United are one win away from securing a spot in the AFC Cup Zonal semi-finals, after beating Vietnam side Than Quang Ninh 5-4 in Hanoi last night.

The Protectors took an 11th-minute lead through Khairul Nizam before Croat Stipe Plazibat's four-goal haul (16th, 64th, 69th and 86th) - his second this season - helped them edge their opponents.

Home next host Myanmarese side Yadanarbon on April 18 at the Jalan Besar Stadium, and a win will secure their spot as one of the top four Asean club sides in the competition this season.

