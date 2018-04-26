Home United qualify for AFC Cup knockout stage

Home United qualified for the knockout phase of the AFC Cup after beating Ceres Negros 2-0 at Panaad Park and Stadium yesterday to leapfrog them and top Group F.

Aidil Sharin's team avenged their defeat to the Filipino side in last year's two-legged Asean Zone final thanks to late goals by Izzdin Shafiq (79th minute) and Song Ui Young (90+3).

The Protectors will next face Indonesia's Persija Jakarta in the zonal semi-finals next month.

In another match yesterday, Singapore's Under-22s got their Hassanal Bolkiah Trophy campaign off to a good start with a 5-1 win over Laos - thanks to braces by Rusyaidi Salime and Ikhsan Fandi and a goal by Hami Syahin.