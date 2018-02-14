Home win AFC Cup opener

Home United's AFC Cup campaign got off to a good start with a 1-0 away win against Myanmar's Shan United in a Group F encounter yesterday.

After a goalless first half, Home's Song Ui Young lashed a shot from inside the penalty box, which was parried by Shan custodian Thiha Sithu.

But the South Korean reacted quickest to score the only goal of the game.

Next up, Home will face last season's AFC Asean zone champions Ceres Negros at Jalan Besar Stadium on Feb 27.

The last time the two teams met was in last year's AFC Cup zone finals, where the Philippine side recovered from a 2-1 first-leg deficit to win the second leg 2-0 and the tie 3-2 on aggregate.