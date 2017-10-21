Home win with Plazibat double

Home United kept their fading title hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Balestier Khalsa at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

Stipe Plazibat netted in the 24th and 26th minutes but was denied a hat-trick in the 60th minute by Balestier goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam.

Said Balestier coach Marko Kraljevic: "I think we played an equal game, with a few chances to score. It would have been different if we scored at least one goal, but the boys worked very hard."

Home next face Tampines Rovers at Bishan Stadium on Monday.