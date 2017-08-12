Hougang tame Nagaworld

RHB S'PORE CUP, Q-FINAL, IST LEG HOUGANG UNITED NAGAWORLD FC 4 1 (Fumiya Kogure 15, 40, Pablo Rodriguez 71, Fairoz Hasan 86) (Atuheire Kipson 54-pen)

Hougang United's foreign signings Pablo Rodriguez and Fumiya Kogure shone in their 4-1 win over Cambodian outfit Nagaworld FC in the first leg of the RHB Singapore Cup quarter-final tie at Hougang Stadium last night.

A first-half brace from Hougang captain Kogure and second-half goals from Rodriguez and Nazrul Nazari gave them a comfortable advantage ahead of the second leg on Monday.

Hougang coach Philippe Aw said: "All three foreigners (Kogure, Rodriguez and Atsushi Shirota) put in great shifts today.

"We controlled the game and created good chances. I think we nullified the two African forwards (Atuheire) Kipson and (George) Kelechi today.

"But it was disappointing to concede that penalty. We have a three-goal cushion but, if we take it easy (in the second leg), we are asking for trouble."

Hougang took the lead in the 15th minute when a splendid pass from Nazrul on the right wing found Kogure, who scored with a cheeky backheel.

The Cheetahs struck again five minutes before half-time when Kogure blasted a long-range screamer past Nagaworld custodian Samreth Seiha.

The visitors reduced the deficit in the 54th minute through a penalty from Nagaworld's Rwandan forward Kipson.

But Hougang ended their hopes of a comeback with goals from Rodriguez and Fairoz Hasan.

Nagaworld coach Meas Channa is not giving up hope despite the three-goal deficit.

He said: "My team played well today, but the defence was a bit disorganised and we didn't take our chances in the first half.

"Hougang's two forwards (Kogure and Rodriguez) gave us a difficult time. They played to their strengths by feeding Rodriguez long balls and Kogure was very quick and hard to catch.

"But, for the second leg, we are going to attack."