How the FAS election works

The first-ever Football Association of Singapore (FAS) election will take place at the Black Box auditorium at the Singapore Sports Hub tomorrow.

The proceedings will begin at 9am, when registration for the 44 affiliates to vote, opens.

The deadline for registration is 10.30am.

Each affiliate member can nominate up to two representatives as delegates to attend, but only one will be entitled to vote.

The voting is scheduled to begin at 11am.

Representatives from world football governing body Fifa and national sports agency Sport Singapore will be present as observers.

Each affiliate member will begin by choosing one slate.

In the first round of voting, the winning slate must have a two-thirds majority.

If there is no two-thirds majority, a second ballot will be conducted immediately, and a simple majority would suffice for a slate to emerge victorious.

The voting will then move on to the individual council members, with each affiliate selecting a list of six individuals