How the Lions fared

GOALKEEPER

HASSAN SUNNY (8/10)

Unflappable in goal , Hassan pulled off a stunning one-handed save in the 74th minute to deny Ahmed Ali.

RIGHT BACK

FARITZ ABDUL HAMEED (7.5)

Matched Bahrain left winger Hesham Nayem for pace and cleared off the line from Saad Marzooq's scuffed shot in the 77th minute.

CENTRE BACK

IRFAN FANDI (8)

The striker-turned-defender showed his potential with a lovely interception to stop a dangerous attack outside his penalty area in the 36th minute.

CENTRE BACK

DANIEL BENNETT (8)

Once again belied his 39 years of age with great positioning and reading of the game to keep Bahrain at bay.

LEFT BACK

SHAKIR HAMZAH (7.5)

Energetic on his flank, tried to overlap whenever he could, setting up Khairul Nizam beautifully with one such run in the first half.

DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER

HARISS HARUN (8)

Led the way by bossing the midfield, providing good cover for his defence and cajoling his teammates into giving their all.

CENTRAL MIDFIELDER

IZZDIN SHAFIQ (7)

Calm and uncompromising playing in front of Hariss, and covered well drifting to the left in the latter stages.

CENTRAL MIDFIELDER

YASIR HANAPI (8.5)

Put in an all-action display. TNP's Man of the Match.

WINGER

SAFUWAN BAHARUDIN (7.5, replaced by Anumanthan Mohan Kumar)

Showcased his ball-winning skills in the air and on the ground, but there will be concerns about his pelvic bone injury.

WINGER

JUMA'AT JANTAN (7)

Patrolled the flank with distinction and frustrated Bahrain striker Ismail Abdullatif throughout the second half.

STRIKER

KHAIRUL NIZAM (7, replaced by Mustafic Fahrudin)

Came on for his injured brother Khairul Amri in the 10th minute. Worked his socks off to close down Bahrain's defenders.