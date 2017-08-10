JSSL to offer $50,000 in playing scholarships

JSSL is on the lookout for talents like Caelan Cheong, 11, a JSSL academy player who was invited to train with Fulham.

Local football academy JSSL yesterday announced that it will offer $50,000 worth of playing scholarships for Singaporean players or permanent residents.

This is in celebration of Singaporean player Ben Davis signing a two-year playing scholarship with Fulham in the UK last month.

Ben, 16, is a product of the JSSL academy.

JSSL managing director Harvey Davis, who is also the father of Ben, said: "JSSL FC is looking to groom the future stars of Singapore.

"This is our commitment to talented boys and girls who are keen to make football and sports their career in Singapore."

JSSL ELITE PROGRAMME

Scholarships will be awarded to the best two local players in each of the 12 age groups - eight boys' and four girls' - at the academy. Players will then become part of the JSSL Elite programme.

Davis said: "A JSSL FC Scholarship would entail free participation within the JSSL Elite programme, as well as JSSL Leagues for one season.

"Successful candidates would receive JSSL Elite training and match kits, as well as the full experience and benefits of the programme, which include elite coaching and participation in tournaments such as the JSSL 7s, Academy 7s and the Gothia Cup in Sweden."

Players who are not part of the JSSL system now may also apply for the scholarship.

Interested players can contact Gavin Lee at 94512880 or e-mail the academy at jssl.singapore@gmail.com.