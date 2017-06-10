Know your Singapore legends

MAJID ARIFF

The finest striker of his generation, Majid Ariff is considered one of the most talented footballers Singapore has ever produced.

He trained under "Uncle" Choo Seng Quee and first represented Singapore at the 1958 Asian Games.

Eight days before Singapore's independence in 1965, Majid helped ensure a 3-1 comeback win over Selangor in the Malaya Cup final. He was one of two players to score in the final 17 minutes.

Majid was picked for the Asian All-Stars team in 1966 and played in an exhibition match against Fulham.

In the same year, he played a pivotal role in helping Singapore finish fourth at the Asian Games.

DOLLAH KASSIM

With his first national call-up in 1968, Dollah found the perfect platform to exhibit his superb ball control and dribbling skills.

The "Gelek King", top scorer for Singapore in the 1975 Malaysia Cup, scored one of the most memorable goals in that's year's tournament during the semi-final against Pahang, when he dribbled past four defenders and the goalkeeper before scoring.

In 1979, he hung up his boots due to a recurring shoulder injury.

AIDE ISKANDAR

He broke into the Singapore team as a teenager in 1994, and by the time he retired from international football in 2007, he was a three-time Asean Football Championship winner.

After his playing career, he turned to coaching and was in charge of Sengkang Punggol and later, the Young Lions.

In 2013, he led the Singapore Under-23 team to a bronze medal at the South-east Asia Games.

SAMAD ALLAPITCHAY

Samad was part of Singapore football's golden generation of the 1970s.

He is the only Lions captain since 1965 to win the Malaysia Cup twice, in 1977 and 1980.

The no-nonsense centre was once dubbed "The Rock of Gibraltar" by his coach Mike Walker.

He also played for locals clubs Geylang International and Tampines Rovers during his career.

S SUBRAMANI

One of the most reliable defenders Singapore has ever produced, Subramani retired in 2007 with 115 caps.

He was equally effective at right back and centre back, but it was his central defensive partnership with Aide Iskandar for both Home United and Singapore that is still seen by many as the benchmark. He won the Asean Football Federation Cup in 1998, 2004 and 2007.

FANDI AHMAD

He made his international debut at just 16, and remains the Lions' top goal-scorer with 55 goals in 101 matches.

He was the first Singaporean footballer to play professionally in Europe, turning out for Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen between 1983 and 1985, and famously scored a goal against Inter Milan in the Uefa Cup.

In 1999, he was voted by Groningen fans as one of their best 25 players ever.

V SUNDRAMOORTHY



Known as "The Dazzler" for his dribbling prowess, he left Singapore to play for FC Basel in Switzerland in the 1988/89 season, becoming the second Singaporean footballer to ply his trade in Europe.

He later joined Kedah and scored the Malaysian side's first goal in the 1990 Malaysia Cup final win over Singapore.

Now Singapore's coach, Sundram has been tasked with qualifying for the 2019 Asian Cup.

QUAH KIM LYE

The 74-year-old former striker is a member of the famous Quah footballing family.

One of his finest moments came at the Asian Games in 1966, when he scored a hat-trick against South Vietnam to help the team reach the quarter-final.

The Lions then progressed to the semi-final, where they lost to eventual champions Burma.