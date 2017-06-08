Know your S'pore legends

MAJID ARIFF

The finest striker of his generation, Majid Ariff is considered one of the most talented footballers Singapore has ever produced.

He trained under "Uncle" Choo Seng Quee and first represented Singapore at the 1958 Asian Games.

Eight days before Singapore's independence in 1965, Majid helped ensure a 3-1 comeback win over Selangor in the Malaya Cup final. He was one of two players to score in the final 17 minutes.

Majid was picked for the Asian All-Stars team in 1966 and played in an exhibition match against Fulham.

In the same year, he played a pivotal role in helping Singapore finish fourth at the Asian Games.