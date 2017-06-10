Know your S'pore legends

S SUBRAMANI

One of the most reliable defenders Singapore has ever produced, Subramani retired in 2007 with 115 caps.

He was equally effective at right back and centre back, but it was his central defensive partnership with Aide Iskandar for both Home United and Singapore that is still seen by many as the benchmark. He won the Asean Football Federation Cup in 1998, 2004 and 2007.

FANDI AHMAD

He made his international debut at just 16, and remains the Lions' top goal-scorer with 55 goals in 101 matches.

He was the first Singaporean footballer to play professionally in Europe, turning out for Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen between 1983 and 1985, and famously scored a goal against Inter Milan in the Uefa Cup.

In 1999, he was voted by Groningen fans as one of their best 25 players ever.

V SUNDRAMOORTHY



Known as "The Dazzler" for his dribbling prowess, he left Singapore to play for FC Basel in Switzerland in the 1988/89 season, becoming the second Singaporean footballer to ply his trade in Europe.

He later joined Kedah and scored the Malaysian side's first goal in the 1990 Malaysia Cup final win over Singapore.

Now Singapore's coach, Sundram has been tasked with qualifying for the 2019 Asian Cup.