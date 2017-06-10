Know your S'pore legends

DOLLAH KASSIM

With his first national call-up in 1968, Dollah found the perfect platform to exhibit his superb ball control and dribbling skills.

The "Gelek King", top scorer for Singapore in the 1975 Malaysia Cup, scored one of the most memorable goals in that's year's tournament during the semi-final against Pahang, when he dribbled past four defenders and the goalkeeper before scoring.

In 1979, he hung up his boots due to a recurring shoulder injury.

AIDE ISKANDAR

He broke into the Singapore team as a teenager in 1994, and by the time he retired from international football in 2007, he was a three-time Asean Football Championship winner.

After his playing career, he turned to coaching and was in charge of Sengkang Punggol and later, the Young Lions.

In 2013, he led the Singapore Under-23 team to a bronze medal at the South-east Asia Games.

SAMAD ALLAPITCHAY

Samad was part of Singapore football's golden generation of the 1970s.

He is the only Lions captain since 1965 to win the Malaysia Cup twice, in 1977 and 1980.

The no-nonsense centre was once dubbed "The Rock of Gibraltar" by his coach Mike Walker.

He also played for locals clubs Geylang International and Tampines Rovers during his career.