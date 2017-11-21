Lions duo set for MSL battle in 2018

Hariss Harun (left) and Safuwan Baharudin (right) used to play together for the now-defunct LionsXII.

Two Singaporeans could find themselves locked in a head-to-head battle for next season's Malaysia Super League (MSL) title.

This, after Safuwan Baharudin, 26, announced on social media on Saturday that he had signed for 2017 runners-up Pahang FA for the upcoming season.

Yesterday, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), who in August secured a fourth straight MSL title, hinted that Hariss Harun would play a key role for them in 2018.

The Southern Tigers posted a picture of the 27-year-old on their social media platforms, with the caption: "Welcome home Hariss Harun. JDT's backbone."

Hariss has spent most of the year on loan at Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League club Home United, after a botched move to Spanish third-tier side L'Hospitalet in March.

He will hope to pick up where he left off. He helped JDT win three straight MSL titles from 2014 to 2016, the continental AFC Cup in 2015, and the Malaysian FA Cup last year.

Safuwan, meanwhile, has played for PDRM FA for the past two seasons, suffering relegation from the MSL in 2016.

His move to Pahang comes four years after the east-coast Malaysian side had first shown an interest in the 26-year-old.

Pahang's coach, former Malaysia coach Dollah Salleh, is a close friend of Safuwan's father, Baharudin Abdul Ghani.

When contacted yesterday, Dollah declined to comment on the move, as he is currently under suspension from the Football Association of Malaysia for criticising a referee in July.

The 54-year-old goalscoring great will hope Safuwan can provide a winning spark for his side, who have not won silverware since a Malaysia Cup and FA Cup double in 2014.